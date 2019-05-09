KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Thursday, May 9, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; A car drove into the front entrance Wenatchee Valley Mall in East Wenatchee yesterday, then down the mall concourse before existing, causing significant property damage…… A partially submerged vessel on Lake Chelan initiated a “spill response” due to leaking diesel fuel…… The state’s Future of Work task force, created to prepare Washington for the changing nature and needs of the American labor force, will host its first meeting in central Washington today…… The State Departments of Natural Resources and Fish & Wildlife and the Forest Service signed a “Shared Stewardship” Memorandum of Understanding, calling it a model for other states to follow.