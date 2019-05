Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; A small live fire training burn will take place today in the Lake Wenatchee area……After approval last week for a conditional use permit for the Leavenworth Adventure Park, a group is ready to appeal…… Authorities say a ferry named Wenatchee hit a whale in Puget Sound……And a man in his 40’s was exposed to the measles virus at a restaurant in Issaquah.