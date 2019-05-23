KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Thursday, May 23, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; Fire crews from Chelan and Manson knocked down a small orchard burn that got out of control yesterday….. Cayuse and Chinook passes near Mount Rainier will open this morning in time for Memorial Day weekend…… Gov. Jay Inslee signed a major education bill that establishes one of the most progressive higher education investments in the country….And Washington is on track to become a sanctuary state, adding to a West Coast wall of states with such policies.