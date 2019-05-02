KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Thursday, May 2, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; A Leavenworth high schooler was elected to DECA’s Executive Officer Team at the 2019 DECA International Career Development Conference in Orlando….. This week former Wenatchee AppleSox pitcher Griffin Canning made his MLB debut for the Los Angeles Angels….. May is Wildfire Awareness Month and the National Interagency Fire Center is predicting a heavy wildfire season for areas along the West Coast….. A Pullman man will be inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame in Washington, D.C. tomorrow.