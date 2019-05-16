KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Thursday, May 16, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; A Flood Watch is in effect due to possible thunderstorm activity for all of Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan Counties through tomorrow morning……The Washington State Classified School Employee of the Year works for the Tonasket School District…….. Washington’s Guaranteed Education Tuition program, or GET, is taking sign ups now……And new measles cases have been diagnosed in western Washington.