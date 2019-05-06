KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Monday, May 6, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; The Apple Blossom festival celebrated it’s 100th anniversary on Saturday with one of the largest parades in its history….. Chelan County Public Works will conduct a burn this week north of Plain….. Authorities have started killing more California sea lions preying on imperiled salmon in the Columbia River below a hydroelectric project on the Oregon-Washington border….. Democratic presidential candidate Jay Inslee is proposing to limit most carbon emissions nationwide by 2030 as a way to combat climate change….. Democrats in the state House are demanding that conservative Republican Rep. Matt Shea be publicly reprimanded for extremist activities.