KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Monday, May 13, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; This week is candidate filing week throughout Washington State for a myriad of offices that will be on the 2019 ballot…… A central Washington congressman says a Trump administration plan to sell off the transmission system of the Bonneville Power Administration would lead to higher electricity bills…… Washington is set to become the first state to enter the private health insurance market with a universally available public option……. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a bill overhauling eviction rules, an effort designed to help people stay in their homes as the state deals with a housing crisis.