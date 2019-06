Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; An immediate resignation on the Leavenworth City Council leaves a vacancy a few months prior to an election for the seat…… Pybus Public Market is the latest organization searching for a new executive director…… Saddle Rock is now officially known as Saddle Rock……And one climber died and others injured in a rock fall on Mount Rainer.