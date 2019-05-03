KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Friday, May 3, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; A small brush fire on Lower Sunnyslope Road put black smoke into the North Wenatchee area yesterday afternoon and threatened one home….. Next week Chelan County Public Works will conduct a burn at county-owned property off South Shugart Flats Road north of Plain….. Wenatchee High School’s Future Farmers of America chapter placed First in two of the three state final competitions last week….. Next week all Washington counties will participate in multi-day emergency drill, testing their ability to receive and deliver emergency medicine and supplies.