KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Friday, May 24, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; Washington’s Geographic Names committee will be finalizing the name change of Saddle Rock to Saddle Rock, because officially, its goes by another name…… Just as local apple producers are cheering the end of tariffs on exports to Mexico, cherry growers in the Northwest got a boost from Congress…… Considered one of the busiest travel times of the year, nearly 43 million Americans will hit the road this weekend, according to AAA.