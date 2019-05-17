KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Friday, May 17, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; The Ports of Chelan and Douglas Counties say they are open to the idea of consolidating into a single regional port authority……. Cashmere customers reported scam calls this week to the Chelan PUD ……. The Washington Department of Commerce will lead a delegation on a state trade mission next week to Japan to meet on the growing field of artificial intelligence…… Democratic presidential candidate, Gov. Jay Inslee is pitching a $9 trillion-dollar-plus climate action plan that he said is an economic renaissance and scientific necessity.