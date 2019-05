Garden Guru – Composting, Netting, Watering

Scott Parsons is your Garden Guru and joins us every Tuesday during the growing season to help us green our thumbs.

In Episode 9, Parsons talks about swapping plastic coverings for bird netting, best ways to make compost and use it in the garden, keeping things watered with hot weather this weekend and more.

We’re always looking for your ideas and questions for the Garden Guru. Email questions to news@kohoradio.com, call the listener line at 888-0101 or send us a Facebook message.

