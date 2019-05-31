Forest Health: Taneum Restoration Project Taking Public Comments

Maintaining forest health is an ongoing project for North Central Washington. One particular project in our region is seeking your thoughts and the public comment ends Monday, as Marcus Bellissimo reports.

To view project details via an interactive story map, view analysis documents and to submit comments, go to the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest website.

Photo: Interdisciplinary Team Leader Bill Gaines and Cle Elum Ranger District Wildlife Biologist Aja Woodrow share proposed forest restoration treatments for the Taneum Resilient Forest Restoration Project during the May 16 field visit. Photograph by USFS, D.Kelly