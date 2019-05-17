Financial Wanderings with Brad Blackburn – Trade War, Tariffs, Jobs Report
Brad Blackburn with Blackburn Financial in Cashmere joins Dan Langager in your Financial Wanderings.
Blackburn talks today about the latest with the trade war with China and new tariffs by both the Chinese government and the Trump administration. Blackburn says he doesn’t really see an end in sight for the trade dispute.
Blackburn also breaks down the latest jobs report and other positive numbers for the economy right now.