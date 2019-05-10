Dryden, Chelan Transfer Station Rates Increasing June 1

Starting June 1, a variety of rates are increasing at both the Dryden and Chelan transfer stations. Chelan County commissioners passed separate resolutions establishing the new rates last month.

Jill FitzSimmons, spokesperson for Chelan County Public Works, said the rate rise is needed to cover increasing operating and disposal costs. But she said the increased revenue will also fund eventual repairs and equipment replacement at both transfer stations.

The minimum fee at the Dryden station will increase from $20 to $25 for less than 400 pounds of debris. And from $14.40 to $15 in Chelan. To get rid of your old appliance will now cost you $15 instead of $10 in Dryden but remain at $10 in Chelan. And brush minimums will go from $10 to $15 in Dryden and from $5 to $8 in Chelan.