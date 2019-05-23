City’s Hearing Examiner Awards Permit For Leavenworth Adventure Park

Developers of the proposed Leavenworth Adventure Park got the news they hoped for.

On Monday, the city of Leavenworth’s hearing examiner Andrew Kottkamp issued two decisions regarding the park – upholding the environmental determination of no impact and approving the conditional use permit.

However Kottkamp did include several conditions for issuing the permit. They include providing adequate parking – especially if the park is expanded after the first phase of construction – noise abatement, adding crosswalks, sidewalks and bike racks, and keeping lightning minimal.

This was the second time the developers applied for a conditional use permit.

Opponents now have three weeks to challenge the decision in Chelan County Superior Court, which appears likely considering the 200-plus people who attended last month’s all-day hearing at the Festhalle and a group called Friends Of Leavenworth that formed to appeal the permit applications.

If no appeal is filed, the developers can, and likely would, move forward with the project, if they agree to the conditions of approval from the hearing examiner.