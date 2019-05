https://koho101.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/050219-CHUMSTICK-WOODY-VEGETATION-RECYCLING-EVENT.mp3

For those living in the Apple Maggot Quarantine Zone of western Chelan County, getting rid of yard waste can be difficult. This weekend the Chumstick Wildfire Stewardship Coalition is hosting an event to help with just that problem. Marcus Bellissimo has the details.

