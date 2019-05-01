Chelan PUD Strategic Planning with General Manager Steve Wright

Chelan County PUD General Manager Steve Wright says the utility has more than 70 initiatives to tackle this year and they want your input.

Wright joins Dan Langager in the KOHO studios to look ahead at capital projects, new electricity contracts and changes in the energy market. He said they’ll be developing a new strategic plan for 2020-2024, plus moving forward with a combined Service/Operations Center in Olds Station, and looking for public comment on those and other issues.