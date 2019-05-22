Chelan County Commission Update with Bob Bugert – WUI Code, Supplemental Budget

Chelan County Board of Commissioner Bob Bugert joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about being firewise.

The Commissioners held a workshop this week with home builders and fire chiefs on the county’s WUI code – Wildland Urban Interface. Bugert said with more people moving into the WUI, it’s a question of how should the county respond, and how much regulation in addition to the community education is needed.

Bugert also gives an update on the county’s supplemental budget and some new hires, and upcoming meetings about the nearly-complete Stemilt-Squilchuck Recreation Plan.