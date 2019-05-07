Cascade Medical Adds 3D Mammography, Exceeding New Federal Rules

Mammography exams at Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth have gone high-tech. In late March, the facility brought online a new three-dimensional mammography scanner.

Radiology Director Scott Mitchell said the new technology is designed to provide a clearer image of the breast, which allows radiologists to diagnose cancer at its earliest stages. The mammogram is produced with hundreds of images layered together into a 3D reconstruction of the breast, which radiologist page through one slide at a time or as an interactive animation. The machine is made by Siemens, which says 3D mammography increases the detection rate of invasive cancer by 43 percent compared to a traditional mammogram.

Cascade Medical has offered mammography since 2005 and performs about 350 mammograms a year. They also offer 2D mammography by request. The program is accredited by the American College of Radiology.