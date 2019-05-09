Car Crashes Down Doors, Drives Through Wenatchee Valley Mall, No One Injured

A BMW caused significant property damage to Wenatchee Valley Mall in East Wenatchee yesterday when it drove through a front entrance, down the mall concourse and back out. No one was injured in the incident. East Wenatchee police responded around 6 p.m. yesterday and arrested the alleged driver, who was not identified.

According to witnesses, the driver steered the car through the main entrance, drove left past a dozen shopfronts to the interior entrance of Sportsmans Warehouse, then turned and drove back to the main entrance and left. The car was traveling at a low speed and many shoppers posted video to social media. Most of the damage was limited to the mall doors.

The driver was then pulled over near Olive Garden as he was leaving the mall parking lot. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI, hit and run, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless endangerment, and is being held at the Chelan County Jail.