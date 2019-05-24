Busiest Weekend Of Year, Memorial Day Travel Requires Planning Ahead

The Memorial Day travel weekend is here. Considered one of the busiest travel times of the year, nearly 43 million Americans will have a weekend getaway, according to AAA.

The group is forecasting the second-highest travel volume on record since AAA began tracking holiday travel volumes in 2000, trailing only 2005.

Overall, an additional 1.5 million more people will take to the nation’s roads, rails and runways compared with last year, a 3.6 percent increase.

Seattle is the 6th most popular Memorial weekend destination in the country.

Most state highway construction work is suspended through the holiday weekend. However the DOT asks that you stay alert for new lane shifts or work zone staging areas that may remain in place.

And the Washington State Patrol says follow all posted speed limits, wear seat belts, pass with caution and don’t drive distracted, as this is the deadliest weekend for car travel of the year.

