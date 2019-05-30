AppleSox Ready For 2019 Home Opener Monday

The Wenatchee AppleSox’s 20th season is here. It kicks off Monday at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium at Wenatchee Valley College.

Dan Langager stopped by the broadcasting booth to chat with Joel Norman, the Sox’s radio play-by-play announcer.

Also this Saturday, June 1, the AppleSox will hold their annual Fan Fest at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. Fans are encouraged to come out and get their first look at the 2019 edition of the AppleSox by watching a live practice. The Fan Fest is from 5-6:30 p.m. and is free to attend.