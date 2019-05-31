After School District Land Deal, Plain To Get New Fire Station

After a couple of years of back-and-forth, the Plain area will get something it desperately needs – a fully functioning and manned fire station, as Marcus Bellissimo reports.

After a setback on bidding requirements halted the process from going through last year, the Cascade School District was finally able to sell off an excess parcel of land in the Plain area.

The district had purchased about 10 acres of land in the late 1990’s from the Chelan County PUD, with the intention of building an elementary school on the property. The Beaver Valley School was built in the early 2000’s, leaving the district with about five extra acres.

Looking to reduce debt, the district put the land up for sale and two weeks ago awarded the winning bid to Fire District 9, Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue.

The property will be the site of a new fire station, including a training room, apparatus bays, kitchen and a sleeping area for resident firefighters. Design will likely start after this year’s fire season, with construction in 2020.