‘You Get Goosebumps’ – Apple Blossom Film Celebrates 100 Years of Wenatchee’s Festival

https://koho101.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/041719-APPLE-BLOSSOM-DOC-FINAL-DL.mp3 A Lot of Fuss About a Parade is North 40 Productions’ new feature documentary about the Apple Blossom Festival, presented by Stemilt Growers.

It’s a celebration of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival, specifically telling the story of the 2018 Festival and how this 100 year tradition came to be.

The film asks how has Apple Blossom not only survived, but thrived for 100 years, and will it keep going for 100 more?

A Lot Of Fuss About A Parade // Official Trailer from North 40 Productions on Vimeo.