WSDOT Worker Memorial Week: Local Displays Honor North Central Region Employees Who Died On The Job

This week is work zone safety awareness week, a national and statewide campaign that kicked-off yesterday. It honors those who lost their lives on the job, as Marcus Bellissimo reports.

In Olympia, the State Dept. of Transportation placed 60 orange traffic barrels on the Capital Campus, with each barrel representing one of the 60 WSDOT workers killed on the job since 1950. Regional DOT offices also have displays representing regional DOT workers who lost their lives on the job.

According to state data, the leading cause of work zone accidents is distracted driving, as well as following to closely to another vehicle and excessive speed.