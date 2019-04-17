Work Release Program Operating Out Of Chelan County Jail Again, But More Staff, Upgrades Needed

Although the Chelan County Jail’s annex building remains closed for the year, additional staffing and a revamped cell means the work release program is operating again out of the Regional Justice Center.

Jail Chief Chris Sharpe and Chelan County Commissioner Bob Bugert join Dan Langager to talk how staffing and budget shortages, as well as much-needed facility updates, are impacting the jail and its annex.

Sharpe said they are actively recruiting corrections officers and Bugert said the county is looking at ways to increase jail revenues and how to pay for the necessary capital improvements.