With High Wildfire Risk, City of Leavenworth Asking Residents to Build Defensible Spaces

After a federal study last year put Leavenworth at the top of the list for wildfire risk among Pacific Northwest communities, the City is asking residents to take action.

Leavenworth Mayor Cheri Farivar joined Dan Langager on KOHO 101 to talk about a presentation yesterday from the U.S. Forest Service and what homeowners should do to keep fires at bay.

To help residents, the City will collect yard waste starting next week for free.