Wenatchee River Institute Hires New Executive Director

The Wenatchee River Institute outdoor learning center in Leavenworth named Carolyn Griffin-Bugert as their new Executive Director.

From January through March of this year, she acted as the WRI Interim Executive Director.

Prior to joining the WRI, Griffin-Bugert administered programs serving low income and minority students in the Wenatchee School District for 20 years, raising $14 million as the district’s grants coordinator.

She has a unique educational background, a Bachelor’s degree in zoology and a Master’s degree in social work, which fits well with the Wenatchee River Institutes mission of connecting people, communities and the natural world, the institute’s board said in a statement.

Griffin-Bugert talks with KOHO’s Dan Langager about coming to WRI and upcoming programs.