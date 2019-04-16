Two Search & Rescues In Chelan County Over Weekend, One A Fatality

A Tacoma man drowned in Lake Chelan Saturday afternoon when an inflatable kayak he and another person were in flipped over. Both were ejected into the cold water, said Chelan Fire Chief Tim Lemon, and the victim was not wearing a life jacket.

The incident occurred north of Lake Chelan State Park just before 3 p.m. Saturday. Several boaters participating in a nearby fishing derby started looking for the missing man, then State Park Rangers, Sheriff’s Deputies, Chelan County Fire District #7 and Lake Chelan EMS responded to assist in the search.

It was determined 36-year-old Bonventure Gitau of Tacoma had not been wearing a personal floatation device when the two-person inflatable kayak he was in with his friend capsized. Gitau was seen momentarily in the water by witnesses but then disappeared under the surface. His friend, 31-year-old Jackson Njaru of Puyallup, made it to a nearby boat and was pulled from the water in fair condition. About an hour later, Gitau’s body was spotted on the bottom of the lake at a depth of about 30 feet. A diver from Fire District #7 made the recovery.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone planning to recreate in lakes and rivers this season, to use personal floatation devices when in any type of vessel.

A backcountry skier was rescued from the Alpine Lakes Wilderness Sunday afternoon.

Shanna Hovertsen of Seattle was skiing with friends above Colchuck Lake when a small avalanche caused her to tumble down the slope, twisting both of her knees. Her companions helped her down to the lake and activated their emergency beacon. The message was relayed to the Washington State Emergency Management communication center at Camp Murray, and then to RiverCom dispatch.

A Chelan County Sheriff’s Office helicopter crew was launched from Wenatchee and was able to land near the patient. Hovertsen was flown to the National Fish Hatchery landing pad near Leavenworth where an ambulance transported her to Cascade Medical Center in stable condition.