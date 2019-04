https://koho101.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/041919-NCRL-CHANGES-AND-LIBRARY-RENOVATION.mp3

A new mission, vision statement and a temporary move. North Central Regional Libraries laid out goals and objectives for the next few years in a new strategic plan, while the Wenatchee Public library gets an overhaul. Marcus Bellissimo reports.



Check out the full planning document here.