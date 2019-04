The Leavenworth region exports the largest organic pear harvests in the U.S. To celebrate, the Bavarian Village turns culinary in April with a month-long “prost” to the pear called Spring Sensations.

Morgan Eastman, the Events Director for the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce, joins us to talk about Spring Sensations and the first-ever Restaurant Week.

Stay up to date on all the Spring Sensations happenings at Leavenworth.org.