Spring Planting? Arbor Day Seedling Distribution This Saturday Across Chelan County

With April showers here, it’s time to think about planting May flowers – and trees. A good place to find the right tree or shrub is at Arbor Day seedling distributions this Saturday.

Chelan PUD sponsors seedling distributions in five communities across the county, starting at 10 a.m. The Leavenworth location moved to the PUD office, 222 Chumstick Highway.

Bill Sanborn, PUD arborist and vegetation manager, swings by the KOHO studio to talk about planting the right tree in the right place to help keep the lights on, use water wisely and reduce fire risk.

Learn more at ChelanPUD.org and their Facebook.