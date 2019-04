It’s spring cleaning season. Once you’ve decided what’s keep, what’s donate and what’s trash, it’s time to find the right place to take it.

This week on KOHO we’re highlighting different pieces of the spring cleaning puzzle. Today, Dan Langager talks with the City of Wenatchee’s Code Enforcement Team about this Saturday’s annual recycling event at the city scrap yard.

We’ve also talked about cleaning dust and dander and donating unwanted items.