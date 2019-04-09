Spring Cleaning 101 – Dust, Allergens, Dander

It’s spring cleaning season. According to the American Cleaning Institute’s 2019 National Cleaning Survey, Americans prioritize windows first, followed by clothes and closets, ceiling fans, blinds and then carpets.

This week on KOHO we’re highlighting different pieces of the spring cleaning puzzle. Today, Dan Langager chats with Dr. Elizabeth Dunham, an allergy expert at Confluence Health, about keeping allergens and dust away during spring cleaning.

Tomorrow we talk about donating items you no longer want/need.