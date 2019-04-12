Sold-Out Disc Golf Tournament Takes Over Leavenworth Golf Course

The Leavenworth Disc Golf Club is joining forces with Leavenworth Golf Course to host the first Leavenworth Disc Golf Spring Open Tournament tomorrow, Saturday, April 13.

One hundred players from Washington, Idaho and Oregon will compete across five divisions for the lowest combined score from two rounds. The first round starts at 10 a.m., with the second round at 2:30 p.m.

The tournament is also supported by Stevens Pass Mountain Resort and Icicle Village Resort.

Andy Jaynes of the Leavenworth Disc Golf Club joined KOHO’s Dan Langager to talk about the sold-out tournament and the disc golf community in the Wenatchee Valley and Pacific Northwest.

Photo: LDGC Facebook