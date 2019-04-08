Saddle Rock Mining Clean Up: Survey Team Starts Soil Sampling This Week

Consultants for the City of Wenatchee start surveying and field testing soil samples this week at Saddle Rock Park. Old mining claims on Saddle Rock left drilling waste and arsenic-tainted rock piles scattered across the popular recreation area, said Charlotte Mitchell, Capital Projects Manager for the City of Wenatchee Parks Dept.

Mitchell said the survey team will use ATVs to access the higher-elevation rock piles, which contain heavy metals the State Ecology Dept. said the city had to clean up before any other trails or remediation work can take place.

Survey and soil-testing starts today and major work to remove the rock takes place this summer, which will mean the closure of Saddle Rock Park to all hikers for a few weeks.