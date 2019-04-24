Prescribed Fire Training Exercises For Firefighters Start Sunday

Sponsored by the Fire Learning Network and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, the 2019 Spring Cascadia Prescribed Fire Training Exchange (TREX) brings participants into a collaborative environment designed to increase shared stewardship and learning across agencies.

Participants are paired with certified trainers during the prescribed burns, allowing them to practice using fire to restore forests and create safer conditions for communities.

Burns start this Sunday and run through May 10. Marcus Bellissimo has more.

Photos: Wash. Dept. of Natural Resources