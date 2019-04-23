‘NCW’s Fire Expo’ Comes Back To Ski Hill This Saturday With Firefighter Challenge

Running through the woods with a chainsaw. No, it’s not a cheesy slasher flick, it’s the Leavenworth Firefighter Challenge taking place this Saturday. Marcus Bellissimo has the details.

The 3rd annual Leavenworth Fire Fighter Challenge is this Saturday, April 27, at Ski Hill. Glenn Brautaset, Assistant Fire Chief with Chelan County Fire District #3, tells KOHO the Challenge supports the efforts of firefighters to protect and educate the community and helps support the families of firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Climbing 1,665 vertical feet over 6.2 miles (10k) of rugged National Forest terrain, the Leavenworth Firefighter Challenge will test the physical and mental endurance of the toughest competitors. Brautaset said the Challenge gives everyone the opportunity to test themselves and for Wildland agencies and Structural departments to compete and see who is the toughest.

The Leavenworth Firefigher Challenge is put on by Chelan County Fire District #3 Volunteer Firefigher Association.