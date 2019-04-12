NCRL Reads Brings ‘Educated’ Author Tara Westover to Wenatchee High School Tonight

Each year, North Central Regional Libraries choose a book that they invite everyone in North Central Washington to read, then they bring the author of the book to come and speak.

This year they chose Tara Westover and her award-winning memoir Educated, covering her transformation from an unschooled, fundamentalist, rural Idaho upbringing to a Cambridge University PhD.

NCRL’s Adult Services Director Amanda Brack said it was one of the most critically acclaimed books of 2018.

Westover will speak at Wenatchee High School Auditorium tonight, Friday April 12, at 7 p.m. and the Omak Performing Arts Center Saturday, April 13 at 7 p.m.