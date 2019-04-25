Major Leavenworth, Highway 2 Traffic Study Covers Cars, Buses, Pedestrians

Traffic woes in the Leavenworth area have grown steadily over the past 20 or so years. A new survey hopes to gather information on how to alleviate or at least deal with the growing problem, as Marcus Bellissimo reports.

It’s called the US 2 Upper Wenatchee Valley Corridor Transportation Study.

The Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council is working with the City of Leavenworth, Chelan County, the Washington State Department of Transportation and Link Transit to study options to improve mobility and safety for all modes of travel along the 26-mile stretch of US 2 in Chelan County between Coles Corner/Lake Wenatchee, through Leavenworth to the Big Y and Cashmere.

Learn more about the study and fill out the survey at the website: US2UpperWenatchee.