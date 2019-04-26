Mainline Pipe Break Delays Irrigation For East Wenatchee, Rock Island Customers

The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District was just firing things up after the winter months, but now, residents in East Wenatchee have to wait a bit for irrigation water. The District experienced a break in their main line Wednesday morning, said General Manager Mike Miller. He told KOHO the mainline popped a gasket and a belt.

Miller said the break is affecting about 3,300 customers from East Wenatchee to Rock Island.

He called it a big setback for them, but considering the late snow this year, he said they had to work quickly to get up and running this week.

Miller said they could have the interim fix in place this weekend.

Photos: Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District