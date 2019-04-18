Low Snow Means North Cascades Highway Back Open Early

Every year, the North Cascades Highway closes for the winter months. The WSDOT aims for reopening the highway in early May, but this year, crews got it done a bit earlier, as Marcus Bellissimo reports.

With less snow than last year and no avalanches or other setbacks, State Route 20 – the North Cascades Highway – reopened today.

Maintenance crews from the State Department of Transportation started plowing from east and west on March 25, completing the job two weeks earlier than last year. Less snow on the highway and in the more than 30 avalanche chutes within the closure zone coupled with no crew or equipment issues and generally cooperative weather allowed for the early opening, said WSDOT Twisp Maintenance Supervisor Don Becker.

Before the gates swung open, crews finished removing dangerous trees and rocks, repairing damaged pavement, guardrail and signs. They also cut emergency pull outs, groomed the shoulders and treated the travel lanes with deicer, sand or salt providing a safe driving surface for vehicles and bicyclists.

Some snow remains and the DOT said recreators should plan for limited parking until the snow melts, avoid stopping or parking in the travel lanes and keep a stocked emergency kit in your car.

Photos: WSDOT