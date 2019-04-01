Local Economy: Unemployment Rate Ticks Up, Labor Force Continues To Grow

The latest jobs report for Chelan and Douglas Counties shows a slight rise in the unemployment rate, but more people are still joining the local labor force. According to new stats from the State Employment Security Department, the local economy added 400 jobs between February 2018 and 2019, and the labor force grew by nearly 2,500 workers. However with about 300 more people unemployed, the rate grew to 7.1 percent, from last February’s 6.8 percent.

Regional Labor Economist for North Central Washington Don Meseck told KOHO his one area of concern in the local economy is the unemployment rate starting to creep up.

Industries doing well so far this year include construction, tourism and health care. The largest job losses were in trade, transportation and warehousing, with about a hundred job downturn for the public sector.