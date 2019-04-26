Leavenworth Adventure Park Hearing Tues. April 30 Will Include Public Testimony

In the latest chapter of tourism development in Leavenworth, the city will hold a hearing this Tuesday on the proposed Adventure Park at the west end of town.

The project, which developers have twice submitted permits to the city for, includes an alpine coaster that will extend to the top of the mountain at the corner of Highway 2 and Icicle Road, along with bungee trampolines, a climbing wall and other amenities.

The city approved an environmental analysis (SEPA) in February. Now a group called Friends of Leavenworth is appealing that decision and so the first part of the public hearing Tuesday will cover that appeal with the hearing examiner, city attorney, attorney for Friends of Leavenworth and the developer, starting at 8 a.m. Then in the afternoon Tuesday, the examiner will hear the conditional use permit for the Adventure Park.

The hearing examiner will then have a week to ten days to make a final decision.

Public testimony is part of the proceedings, which is scheduled to start around 10 Tuesday morning at the Festhalle.

Leavenworth Mayor Cheri Farivar joined Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show this week to talk about the hearing and other issues, like traffic and fire season, for the city.

Retraction: Farivar originally stated incorrectly that public testimony would not be a part of Tuesday’s hearings. That has been retracted. The hearing starts at 8 a.m., with the public comment period around 10.

You can also view city staff’s report on the conditional use permit at CityofLeavenworth.com.