In this week’s KOHO Outdoor Report, Dan Langager talks with Sarah Shaffer, Executive Director of WenatcheeOutdoors.org, about spring-time green up. The wildflowers in the Foothills are just starting to show their colors. Both Dan and Sarah, and their pups, have been enjoying trips into Sage Hills.

Shaffer also talks about upcoming events, like Earth Day Fairs, which you can check out at the WenatcheeOutdoors calendar.