KOHO Outdoor Report – WenatcheeOutdoors.org

In this week’s KOHO Outdoor Report, Dan Langager talks with Sarah Shaffer, Executive Director of WenatcheeOutdoors.org, about moving from winter sports into all things spring – mountain biking, hiking, rock climbing and more.

Shaffer has some good tips on tuning up that mountain bike before you head out and this Saturday’s annual SageFest, a volunteer work party on Sage Hills and Horse Lake trails with the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust and Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance. Check out other local outdoors events at the WenatcheeOutdoors calendar.