KOHO Outdoor Report – WenatcheeOutdoors.org

In this week’s KOHO Outdoor Report, Dan Langager talks with Andy Dappen of WenatcheeOutdoors.org about enjoying all our local spring-time adventures, while still eking out a few final days of skiing.

Dappen said he’s been enjoying hiking and biking in the Wenatchee foothills and checking out wildflowers, but the ski season isn’t quite over yet. This is the final weekend at Mission Ridge, and Dappen plans to hit some Cascade volcanoes for the final days of backcountry skiing. Rock climbing season is well underway now too.

Dappen also breaks down local outdoor events this week and weekend, which you can check out at the WenatcheeOutdoors.org Events page.