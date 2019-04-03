KOHO Outdoor Report – Evergreen Mnt. Bike Alliance, C-D Land Trust

In this week’s KOHO Outdoor Report, we get an update on the reopening of Sage Hills and other foothills trails kept closed this spring. Normally they reopen on April 1, but the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust and its partners decided to postpone to give trails more time to dry out and mule time to forage on fresh green just starting to pop up.

The plan now is to reopen Sage Hills this Friday, April 5, said Hanne Beener, the Trails Program Manager at the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust, but keep Horse Lake Reserve closed into next week. Horse Lake and Burch Mountain Roads remain closed to motorized use.

Beener and Travis Hornby, President of the Central Washington chapter of the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance sit down with KOHO’s Dan Langager for the latest.