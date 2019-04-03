KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Wednesday, April 3, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; Former Washington State Rep. Matt Manweller has settled a wrongful termination lawsuit against his former employer, Central Washington University….. Washington and Colorado are worried that marijuana industry investment dollars could go to other states that are taking a more permissive approach….State biologist are stumped at the increase in the number of trumpeter swans found dead or dying near Monroe. ….CWU receives top honors for their support to employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserve.